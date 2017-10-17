Azerbaijan’s Xalq Bank opens new branch

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

The 29th branch of Azerbaijan’s Xalq Bank OJSC started operating in the country’s Goychay city Oct. 16, the bank said in a message.

The Goychay branch provides an opportunity for population, local entrepreneurs, and companies in Goychay to use a full range of banking services, in particular, deposits, various loans, foreign exchange operations, transactions using plastic cards, cash management services, and urgent money transfers.

The branch is located at: 60, H. Aliyev Avenue, Goychay, Azerbaijan.

Phone: (+994 02027) 4-62-06

Fax: (02027) 4-62-07

Development of branch network is one of important directions in the development strategy of Xalq Bank OJSC. In total, Xalq Bank OJSC has 29 branches in Baku and districts of Azerbaijan. In the future, the bank will continue to actively expand its branch network.