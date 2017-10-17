Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan take part in Arab Economic Cooperation Forum

2017-10-17 14:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 17

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

A delegation of Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry took part in the Second Meeting of the Forum of Arab Economic Cooperation with Central Asian Countries and Republic of Azerbaijan, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message Oct. 17.

According to the message, the meeting was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Oct. 16.

Countries of the League of Arab States as well as representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discussed the prospects for development of cooperation in various spheres.

The Dushanbe Declaration was adopted following the meeting.