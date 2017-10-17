Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank talks expansion plans

2017-10-17 14:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank does not plan to open new branches abroad in the next three years, Taleh Kazimov, chairman of the bank's board, told reporters in Baku Oct. 17.

“This summer the bank approved a new business plan for the next three years and it implies the expansion of the bank’s activity only in three countries, where the bank has been already operating, namely, in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey,” said Kazimov.

As for the possibility of a merger with other banks, Kazimov said PASHA Bank is not interested in that.

“Institutional strengthening of the bank soon will be our priority,” he added.

PASHA Bank has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2007. The bank is a member of PASHA Holding, a big investment holding in Azerbaijan, which is also widely represented in such sectors as insurance, construction, construction materials production, tourism and others.