US remains interested in strategic partnership with Azerbaijan: envoy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

US has been and continues to be interested in a strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, including a mutually beneficial commercial relationship, said the US ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta.

He made the remarks while addressing the Amcham meeting in Baku Oct. 17.

The ambassador noted that economic prosperity and success can create building blocks and future opportunities across the full spectrum of the US-Azerbaijan partnership.

“The trade mission here today with close to 27 representatives from 14 companies, plus the Overseas Private Investment Corporation and senior Commerce Department officials, is another sign of that continued interest,” said Cekuta.

The ambassador pointed out that US assistance to Azerbaijan over the past 25 years exceeds $1.3 billion, including extensive support for economic development in rural areas.

Cekuta further added that his country's engagement with Azerbaijan on the economic front has been extremely strong, while the US has supported Azerbaijan's non-oil diversification efforts.

He went on to add that the US-based companies are involved in Azerbaijan’s retail, consulting, agriculture, consumer goods, aviation, engineering, software and hydrocarbon sectors and in many other areas.

“We continue to support reform efforts. In an effort that benefits both our countries, we have worked with the Azerbaijani government to draft laws and regulations for tax, customs, intellectual property rights, food safety and financial sector reforms,” said the ambassador, adding that these steps enable US companies to export goods and services better and more efficiently to the Azerbaijani market.

