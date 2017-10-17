First golf club opens in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Opening ceremony of the first golf club in Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat Oct. 17, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the ceremony. The golf complex, occupying an area of over 70 hectares, is located near luxurious Yyldyz Hotel in Ashgabat.

The golf club was constructed by Myradym, which was also involved in the construction of the Avaza sports complex on the Caspian coast.

The project consulting was carried out by the US company Nicklaus Design. A symbolic competition will be held in Ashgabat with participation of the world famous golfers.