Ambassador: Biggest US trade mission is in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

The US appreciates the economic reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta told reporters in Baku Oct. 17.

He added that at present, the biggest US trade mission is in Azerbaijan, which is another aspect testifying once again the developing relations between the two countries, as well as the desire for improving trade and commercial relations.

The ambassador said that the US thinks that the continuation of Azerbaijan's policy of economic reforms, which the US appreciates, is an important step in that direction.

Amid the current competition in the world there is a dialogue between the various elements of the economic system within Azerbaijan and it is important to continue that dialogue, Cekuta said.

