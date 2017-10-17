Int’l construction exhibition in Baku to feature stands of 4 foreign countries (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:21)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Four national stands of foreign countries will be presented at WorldBuild Baku 2017, the 23rd Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition, said Edward Stroon, executive director at ITE Group plc.

This year, the national stands of Germany, Iran, the UAE and, for the first time, Poland will be presented at the exhibition, he told a press conference in Baku.

In total, participation of 310 companies from 28 countries is expected at the exhibition, according to him.

“One third of the participants will be Azerbaijani companies. Besides, I am pleased to note that a third of companies will participate in the exhibition for the first time,” Stroon said.

The largest construction exhibition in the Caspian region – WorldBuild Baku 2017 – will kick off in Baku Oct. 18.

Aquatherm Baku 2017 and Securika CIPS 2017 exhibitions will also be held in Baku in the upcoming week.

Aquatherm Baku 2017 will gather 66 companies from 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Iran, Kuwait, Turkey, France and others.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani, Kazakh, Russian and other companies are expected to participate in Securika CIPS 2017.