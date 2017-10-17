Ambassador: Biggest US trade mission is in Azerbaijan (PHOTO, UPDATE-2)

Details added (first version posted on 13:49)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

The US appreciates the economic reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta told reporters in Baku Oct. 17.

He added that at present, the biggest US trade mission is in Azerbaijan, which testifies once again to the developing relations between the two countries, as well as the desire for improving trade and commercial relations.

The ambassador said that the US thinks the continuation of Azerbaijan's policy of economic reforms, which the US appreciates, is an important step in that direction.

Amid the current competition in the world, there is a dialogue between various elements of the economic system within Azerbaijan and it is important to continue that dialogue, Cekuta said.

The diplomat also stressed three main factors in carrying out reforms by Azerbaijan to develop and strengthen its own economy.

Among those factors are the strengthening of the rule of law, the continuation of the fight against corruption, as well as steps to improve the transparency and predictability of the economic system and the availability of information, the ambassador said.

The US conducts similar discussions in many countries, including Azerbaijan, where the economy and bilateral ties will further strengthen as a result of the continuation of the work on the mentioned issues, he said.

The ambassador added that currently there is a certain trade basis between the countries.

Cekuta said that such areas as the supply of agricultural and irrigation equipment, IT systems and rendering consulting services can form the basis for the US companies’ further investments in Azerbaijan.

The investment making in both oil and non-oil spheres determines existing commercial trade relations, the diplomat said.