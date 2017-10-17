E-registration of land in 14 Azerbaijani districts may be completed in 2017

2017-10-17 16:05 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

It is planned to fully complete e-registration of land in 14 Azerbaijani districts in 2017, Kerem Hasanov, chairman of the country’s State Property Issues Committee, said at a meeting dedicated to the work done in January-September 2017 and tasks for the future, a source in the committee told Trend.

The work is currently underway to create an e-database of real estate objects in 53 Azerbaijani district centers, adjacent towns and settlements with a total area of ​​130,000 hectares, develop a digital cadastral plan of the territory, according to the source.

The committee chairman also noted that the names of about 30,000 streets and avenues in 57 cities and districts, 156 settlements and 1,533 villages have been included in the Address Register Information System of Azerbaijan.