Winners of Ganja Big Idea Competition have been revealed

2017-10-17 16:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

The projects organized by Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of Azercell Telecom LLC for local startups are ongoing. The winners of the Ganja Big Idea Competition announced last month by the Center with the support of PASHA Bank and Azerbaijan University of Technology have been named. The final round of the competition taking place for the first time in Ganja was held on October, 16. 10 teams competed in the final round. The qualifying teams presented their ideas with the business plan within 10 minutes to the panel. As a result, the winners of Ganja Big Idea Competition were those projects: I place “BioBone”, II place “Sevimli ixtisasım” , III place “HolaDost” .

The winners received the following prizes:

1st place – gift coupon in the amount of AZN 500

2nd place – gift coupon in the amount of AZN 300

3rd place – gift coupon in the amount of AZN 200

Successful projects were also offered incubation and other cooperation services by Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.

The competition started on September, 11. Ganja Big Idea Competition is aimed to discover innovative ideas in IT field, including mobile applications, Internet, software, games, service programs, corporate software, new business models, services, robots, information technologies and consumer electronics, health, agriculture, IoT, non-oil sector and chemistry. It also provided an opportunity for students studying the regions to develop their business ideas.

Barama Innovation Center was founded in 2009 by Azercell with the aim to support entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. The Center generally supports IT projects and startups operating in this industry and helps them become successful businesses.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az



The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory and 99.8% of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.