Helsinki Commission’s hearings on Karabakh conflict serve only Armenia’s interests - MP

2017-10-17 17:02 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Hearings on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, planned to be held by the US Helsinki Commission on October 18, serve only Armenia’s interests, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov told Trend Oct. 17.

"We know about Christopher Smith, who heads the Helsinki Commission,” he said. “He holds a pro-Armenian position. Smith actively participated in the adoption of the Section 907 of the US Freedom Support Act on October 24, 1992."

“According to the Section 907, the US government was prohibited from assisting the Azerbaijani official organizations,” he added. “Smith also actively promoted the issue of recognition of so-called Armenian genocide in the international arena and in the parliaments of some countries. Smith’s activity is directed against Azerbaijan and Turkey.”

“The main purpose of those hearings on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is primarily to achieve the allocation of more funds for Armenia and the separatist regime created by Armenia, strengthen its positions and maximally keep status quo in the conflict settlement,” he said.

"These events are not new for Azerbaijan,” he said. “The Azerbaijani public is aware about the forces behind these events. These forces do not want Azerbaijan's development, social and political stability and security in the country. Their goal is to create chaos in the country but their intentions will never come true.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.