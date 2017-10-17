Expanding export of Azerbaijan's tobacco

2017-10-17 17:15 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Establishment of the Tobacco Producers and Exporters’ Association in Azerbaijan is a good step to bring together all tobacco producers, as well as exporters, and connect them, Rufat Guliyev, doctor of economics, professor, told Trend.

“This step will make it possible to use common experience and share technologies,” he noted.“For the past 15 years, new varieties of tobacco were used for its production.”

He added that creation and further development of the association will provide great support in the search for new markets.

“Tobacco is a very specific commodity, and in the context of the increasingly widespread fight against smoking in Europe, it has become nearly impossible to plant tobacco,” Guliyev said. “In addition, subsidizing of tobacco growing has nearly stopped. In this regard, I believe that the association will allow producers to solve their problems in a more organized and coordinated way.”

Guliyev noted that bringing Azerbaijani tobacco to international standards and search for sales markets should be the primary goals of the association.

“Currently, the sale of tobacco as a raw material faces great problems, since there is very high competition due to the fact that almost half of the territories of Africa and South America is covered by tobacco plantations,” said Guliyev.

Tobacco Producers and Exporters’ Association was created in Azerbaijan in early October. Telman Hasratov was elected chairman of the board of the association.