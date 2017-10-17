Sale of subsidized housing in Azerbaijan may begin by year-end

2017-10-17 17:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Around 6,500 people registered to buy subsidized housing in Baku, Anar Guliyev, head of staff at Azerbaijan’s State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA), told reporters in Baku.

“Sale of apartments is carried out through the "Subsidized Housing" electronic system. Citizens entitled to subsidized housing, register using this system,” he said.

Guliyev noted that after the start of sales of the first apartments, all those registered will have the opportunity to choose an appropriate apartment and payment method.

“Now it is difficult to say exactly when the sales will begin, but I believe we will be able to start the sales by the end of the year,” he said.

MIDA is currently engaged in the construction of the first subsidized residential complex in Yasamal district of Baku.