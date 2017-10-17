Iranian FM urges US to comply with nuclear deal

2017-10-17 18:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on the US to honor its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA aka nuclear deal), reassuring that Tehran is meeting its obligations under the pact.

During a combative speech on Oct. 13, US President Donald Trump condemned Iran as a "fanatical regime" and refused to continue signing off on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. In the meantime, the US president accused Iran of sponsoring terrorism and proposed new sanctions.

“Iran is under the control of a fanatical regime that seized power in 1979 and forced proud people to submit to its extremist rule. This radical regime has raided the wealth of one of the world’s oldest and most vibrant nations, and spread death, destruction, and chaos all around the globe,” Trump said.