6 miners killed, 1 wounded in coal mine collapse in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Six miners were killed and another was wounded after part of a coal mine in Turkey’s southeastern province of Sirnak collapsed Oct. 17, Turkish media reported.

Ssearch and rescue teams were searching for another worker who was trapped at the site.

Turkey’s energy ministry said the coal mine was unlicensed and had been operating illegally.

“The activities of the mining field in Sirnak where the accident took place were stopped by the General Directorate of Mining Affairs in 2013 because it carried operational and security risks,” the energy ministry said.