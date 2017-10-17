Azerbaijani firm offers creation of investment platform for Turkic-speaking states

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Turkic-speaking countries should create a single platform for mutual investments in the financial markets, head of InvestAZ investment company Elshan Guliyev believes.

“Of course, this is a complex process. The implementation of such an initiative takes a long time but, for example, in Europe, similar conditions already exist,” he told a conference titled “Capital Markets of Azerbaijan. Opportunities and Prospects” in Baku on Oct. 17.

Guliyev noted that Azerbaijan and Turkey are now implementing a similar project.

“Recently, the national depositories of Azerbaijan and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for the Turkish investors’ entering Azerbaijan’s capital markets,” he said.

Guliyev added that in general, market participants expect significant development of the Azerbaijani economy.

InvestAZ has been operating in the Azerbaijani market for more than 10 years.