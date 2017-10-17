International Bank of Azerbaijan participates in SIBOS-2017 int’l conference

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

This year the annual SIBOS conference organized by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) is being held October 16-19 in Toronto, Canada.

Representatives of major banks, financial institutions as well as financial sector equipment and software manufacturers and suppliers are attending this conference. Here they have an opportunity to discuss issues important for the sector, development of trends, future prospects for cooperation as well as share experiences.

The representatives of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), one of the leading banks in the region, are also attending this event. During this event IBA delegates are meeting with the foreign relationship banks to share the results of the successfully completed debt restructuring process, outline future strategy prospects and discuss opportunities for mutually-beneficiary co-operation.

SIBOS conference has traditionally been held since 1978. Bringing together thousands of professionals from different countries, SIBOS is one of the most important events of the global banking and finance sector.

