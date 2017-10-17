Azerbaijan not to abandon its position on Karabakh conflict: MP

2017-10-17 19:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani MP Bakhtiyar Sadikhov has commented on the meeting of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev with his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan in Geneva.

“If no difference was made between an aggressor and a side that suffered from aggression, if nothing was said about withdrawal of troops from foreign lands at the meeting, this means that the meeting has no concrete results,” Sadikhov told Trend Oct. 17.

He believes the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will once again assess the meeting using usual phrases, declare the importance of new meetings and note that this issue will be discussed again at another meeting.

“All these are common words that we have heard before,” he said. “These are elements of the “activity” of the OSCE. If no steps are taken to implement the four UN Security Council resolutions, if there are no statements about taking any measures in the near future, if the parties don’t undertake any commitments, and if the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs don’t say how they will monitor fulfillment of these commitments, it means that the meeting is fruitless,” the MP said.

He added that the Armenian president wouldn’t have come to the meeting if not for the April events of last year.

“It means that Sargsyan is afraid,” Sadikhov said. “Azerbaijan will not abandon its principled position.”

On the night of April 2, 2016, all the frontier positions of Azerbaijan were subjected to heavy fire from the Armenian side, which used large-caliber weapons, mortars and grenade launchers. The armed clashes resulted in deaths and injuries among the Azerbaijani population. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-attack, which led to liberation of several strategic heights and settlements.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.