12 wounded in bomb attack on police vehicle in Turkey’s Mersin province (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

A police vehicle in Turkey’s southern province of Mersin was hit in a bomb attack on Oct. 17, wounding several people, security sources and Turkish media said.

Broadcaster NTV said that some 12 people were injured in the attack, in Mersin’s Yenisehir district.

Mersin Mayor Burhanettin Kocamaz told another broadcaster, Haberturk, that the attack took place on the street where the local governor’s office is located. He said the police vehicle was moving at the time of the attack.

An image of the street published on NTV’s website showed smoke billowing from the area, which had been cordoned off by police.

Ambulances, police and fire trucks were sent to the site of the attack, security sources said.