Turkey extends state of emergency for 3 more months

2017-10-18 01:03 | www.trend.az | 0

The parliament on Tuesday extended the ongoing state of emergency in Turkey for three more months, Anadolu agency reported.

The general assembly approved the Prime Ministry’s motion calling for the extension, which would become effective as of Thursday, 1 a.m. (22:00 GMT).

The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party and opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) had voted in favor of the extension, while main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and People's Democratic Party (HDP) opposed it.

Addressing the general assembly on Tuesday, Deputy Premier Bekir Bozdag backed the extension and said Turkey would continue to fight against terrorist organizations, including Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the PKK and Daesh under the state of emergency.

"The state of emergency will end as soon as certain necessary conditions are met," Bozdag said.

“The extension in the state of emergency would annoy terrorist organizations, including the PKK, FETO and DHKP-C. Because the state of emergency is being carried out quickly and distinctly for them.

“Those who support such terrorist organization would also be disturbed."

He urged the parliament to stay united in the fight against FETO.