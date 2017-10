Xi says China has prevented Taiwan independence over past five years

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday China has firmly opposed and prevented Taiwan’s independence over the past five years, according to Reuters.

Xi made the comments in a speech at the beginning of a Communist Party congress. China considers self-ruled Taiwan to be a wayward province, to be brought under Beijing’s control by force if necessary.