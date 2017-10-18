Poland's FM on Karabakh: Disregard and even breaking the rules is a source of international tension (Interview)

2017-10-18 08:01 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Gulgiz Muradova - Trend:

Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski talks to Trend on Warsaw-Baku cooperation, economic projects on agenda and Karabakh conflict ahead of his visit to Baku.

Mr. Minister, there are traditionally good relations between Azerbaijan and Poland. Visits on the top level are an obvious evidence for the intention of the countries to propel bilateral relations. Can you please share with us the major milestones of this visit?

My visit to Azerbaijan confirms our ambition to uphold dynamics of the high level bilateral relations. It takes place just a few months after a successful visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Warsaw and I hope it will be another step in the process of strengthening the Polish-Azerbaijani relations.

We are going to discuss future endeavours in bilateral relations, as well as Azerbaijan relations with the EU and cooperation in the framework of Eastern Partnership. It should be stressed that my visit is taking place shortly before the approaching Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels (November), which is an extra important factor for our political talks. Finally, we would also like to touch upon security issues – i.a. the Karabakh conflict and other protracted conflict in the region of South Caucasus, taking into account Polish agenda as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Do you plan signing of any agreements in Baku? How would the agreements achieved here contribute to further boost the ties?

No, not this time. During President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Warsaw June this year the six important agreements have been signed. There are few other agreements under consideration. We plan to prepare it for signing during the possible official visit of President Andrzej Duda to Azerbaijan next year.

To what extent are the political and business relations between Azerbaijan and Poland meeting the prospects? Which sector do you consider as the most successful to build the stronger ties with Azerbaijan?

There is still a great potential as far as Polish-Azerbaijani economic turnout is concerned. We should be more ambitious in this respect and we are open for Azerbaijani needs and proposals concerning economic cooperation. What we want to do is to facilitate contacts between our entrepreneurs. That is why the delegation I am heading this week consists of officials and practitioners responsible for ongoing and perspective projects of bilateral economic exchange. Our economic cooperation strategy should be based on realistic projects and take into account the real interests of both parties.

We recognize that Azerbaijan is trying to modernize and reform its economy, emphasizing the development of those segments that are not related directly to energy sector. We are ready to cooperate in respect to these ambitious plans also because this aspect is included into Joint declaration on the road map towards strategic partnership and economic cooperation between Poland and Azerbaijan, signed in June this year by our Presidents in Warsaw. The document is a political foundation for the multidimensional development of our relationship. President Andrzej Duda emphasized that the trade exchange of about $100 million does not reflect the economic potential of our states. Meanwhile, Poland as the 6th EU economy with a GDP of $467 billion has to offer our Azerbaijani partners many economic opportunities.

Can you please outline the specific spheres of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland, in particular, in the fields of energy and transport? What is the current progress with interaction in this regards?

There are many spheres of possible successful cooperation of our countries – agriculture, food processing, transport, energy to name just a few.

In the energy dimension, Poland supports the construction of the Southern Gas Corridor as a means to supply SEE with gas alternative to the dominant Russian supplier. We look forward to Azerbaijan contribution, thanks to its raw material potential, to the deepening of Europe's energy security. The Southern Gas Corridor will allow 10 billion cubic metres of Caspian gas per year to be exported from Caspian Region to European countries. It is not a big volume, but it is the foundation for further expansion and cooperation. Our common goal should be both to promote Azerbaijani energy independence and to seek new sources of gas for the Southern Gas Corridor, which will further strengthen its real potential for diversification in SEE currently dominated by the Russian supplier.

As for transport, also in this area Poland sees Azerbaijan as its close partner. Azerbaijan, situated at the crossroads of great trade routes, has got a centuries-long tradition. Much the same as Poland. Poland is one of the few countries in Europe to have a few hundred kilometres of wide-gauge railroad, which allows to transport goods into our country and the rest of Europe from the CIS area. We also have a great experience and potential to distribute those goods to other EU countries. Poland and Azerbaijan must use this opportunity to realize the projects to establish a West-South and West-East transport corridors. They relate not only to transport but also provide tangible results of successful economic cooperation within the Eastern Partnership. As for the West-South corridor we already cooperate with Azerbaijan but also other EaP countries – Ukraine and Georgia. We promote the idea on the EU level as well, because – in our opinion – it goes in line with European plans to develop Trans-European Transport Network (TNT).

Previously, Poland voiced its interest in increasing the bilateral trade. What steps have been taken in this regard? Which spheres would Poland welcome to see Azerbaijani investments?

For Poland - a country with a dynamically developing economy - Azerbaijan is an important partner in the South Caucasus. We can see changes in Azerbaijani economic policy and its desire to modernize, reform and link East and West and we would like to be more active in the region both economically and in terms of interpersonal relations.

You cannot effectively develop bilateral cooperation without a concrete plan and legal basis. Our task was to define areas of cooperation based on the needs and capabilities of Azerbaijan and its role in the region. In this context, I believe that the Presidential Joint Declaration (Road Map) corresponds to these needs from both sides. Poland and Azerbaijan have long-standing traditions of bilateral cooperation, without significant problems in bilateral relations. Another important factor is the fact that in our regions we are the leaders. This means a natural opportunity to raise bilateral relations to a strategic partnership level, and to intensify political cooperation where both countries recognize it as necessary and beneficial.

Every investor is welcome in our country, which also applies to Azerbaijan. However, we need to improve communication channels in the economic sector. At the end of September in Poland the largest agricultural fair in the region took place. However, unfortunately we did not see any Azerbaijani companies there, despite the fact that we encouraged them to take part in the event. Poland is a leading producer and processor of food in Europe and we have a lot to offer in plants farming and animal breeding as well as modern food processing, storage and distribution.

On the other hand, we are ready to encourage and help Polish companies to invest abroad, also in Azerbaijan. There are already some results in this respect - 8 Polish companies will take part in Baku Build that is currently taking place in Azerbaijan.

Along with successful economic interaction, there is political understanding between our countries. As a member of the large European family what could be the contribution of Warsaw to the resolution of the long-lasting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?

First and foremost, I want to stress that in 2018 Poland will begin its non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council. We are looking on how we can use our membership, and especially the UNSC presidency, to highlight those global issues that we believe are the most important, including conflict prevention and new threats to peace and security.

We believe that respect for the principles of international law, including territorial integrity of states, is the cornerstone of global and European security. Disregard and even breaking the rules - as one can observe in the post-Soviet area, is a source of international tension and an example of lack of responsibility for peace and security and for the wellbeing of future generations. We understand it perfectly because we paid with blood for breaching the rules by some states and becoming a victim of the World War II.

There is no alternative for peaceful resolutions of conflicts based on dialogue and respect for international law. This also applies to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and occupied territories, including UN SC Resolutions. The Minsk Group is yet not perfect but at the moment it is the only vehicle to breach gaps and come closer to the solution. There is no other long-lasting option to a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict than to reach a compromise, and we count on all co-chairs in this respect.

And finally, what are the current challenges hindering the greater and prospective Azerbaijan-Poland cooperation?

In our opinion, the greatest challenge for the deepening development of bilateral relations is the need to get to know each other better. This applies not only to state visits, but also to business and personal relations. The use of shortcuts and stereotypes built in Soviet times certainly does not serve this purpose. This implies, therefore, the need to streamline the channels of communication that I have already mentioned, to better promote Poland in Azerbaijan and also Azerbaijan in Poland.