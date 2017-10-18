China to basically realize socialist modernization by 2035 - Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping said Wednesday that the Communist Party of China (CPC) will lead the country to basically realize socialist modernization by 2035, Xinhua reported.

Xi made the remarks in a report to the 19th CPC National Congress in the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing.

This is the first stage of a two-stage development plan that the CPC drew up for the period from 2020 to the middle of the 21st century.

Xi called the plan the CPC's "strategic vision for developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era."

The period between now and 2020 will be decisive in finishing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, Xi said.

Building on this, China will see the basic realization of socialist modernization by 2035 after 15 years of hard work, he told more than 2,300 delegates.