World leaders congratulate President Aliyev on Independence Day

2017-10-18 09:04 | www.trend.az | 0

The leaders of numerous countries have congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the State Independence day, October 18.

Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia, in his congratulatory message, extended his most sincere congratulations on the occasion of the state holiday.

"On behalf of the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and on my own behalf, I extend my most sincere congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of your country's State Independence Day.

I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the brotherly people and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan continued development and prosperity.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration," the message reads.

Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization also congratulated President Aliyev.

"It gives me immense pleasure to convey to Your Excellency, on behalf of the State of Palestine, its people and my own behalf, my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your celebration of the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Abbas said in his letter.

"We highly appreciate your unwavering brotherly stance of support with our Palestinian people and their rights in the establishment of our Independent State, as well as strong fraternal bonds that bind our peoples and countries. We reaffirm our infinite satisfaction with the continuation of mutual cooperation for the benefit of our two peoples and common goals," the message reads.

Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia wrote in his letter, "It is with great pleasure that I extend my most sincere congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of your country's State Independence Day."

"I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the brotherly people and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan greater prosperity and progress.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration," the message reads.

Vladimir Vasilyev, Acting Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation also sent a congratulatory letter to President Aliyev.

The message reads:

"I congratulate you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the State Independence Day. This holiday embodies solidarity, peace and stability in the society, the Azerbaijani people`s loyalty to their traditions of historical unity and determination to revive and strengthen their state.

The Independent Republic of Azerbaijan has made great strides in economic and social fields, improvement of citizens` welfare and become a factor of stability and peace in the Caucasus region in a short period of time. Of course, it is Your Excellency`s well-balanced foreign and domestic policy that lies behind these positive results.

I wish you and all the people of Azerbaijan success in your endeavors, as well as peace, prosperity and welfare."