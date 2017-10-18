Iranian group to stage Halal product expo in Ashgabat

Tehran, Iran, Oct. 16

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

ITF Group, an Iranian company, will hold an exhibition on Halal products in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2018, ITF Group CEO Hossein Mortaja told Trend Oct. 16.

He said that along with the Islamic food show, the group is staging TURKMEN CASPINDEXPO on industry and motors.

Companies from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Kazakhstan are going to attend the expo, Mortaja noted.

The industry expo will include shows in the areas of oil, gas, petrochemicals, construction, energy, water, heavy industries, etc., he said.

Turkmenistan specializes in cotton growing and in the extraction of oil and natural gas.

Turkmenistan’s oil is of a very high grade, both as a fuel and as a raw material for chemical production. Extensive reserves of oil and natural gas as well as rich deposits of mineral stones are located in the western plains and underwater along the Caspian Sea.

The country requires extending rail lines to serve its scattered population efficiently.

Recent data revealed that growth is holding up in the face of low natural gas prices.

The economic growth has been broadly stable in the first half of 2017 at 6.5 percent, up from 6.1 percent in the same period last year. On the supply side, expansion came mainly from outside the hydrocarbon sector, with services rising by 9 percent on gains of 10.9 percent in transport, 9.4 percent in trade, 4.1 percent in construction services, and 10.3 percent in other services.