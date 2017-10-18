Polish president expected to visit Baku (Exclusive)

By Gulgiz Muradova - Trend:

Polish President Andrzej Duda may pay an official visit to Azerbaijan next year, said Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski.

Waszczykowski, talking to Trend ahead of his Baku visit, said that few agreements are under consideration now.

"We plan to prepare it for signing during the possible official visit of President Andrzej Duda to Azerbaijan next year," the FM said.

The minister stressed that in Baku the sides will discuss future endeavours in bilateral relations, as well as Azerbaijan relations with the EU and cooperation in the framework of Eastern Partnership.

"My visit is taking place shortly before the approaching Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels , which is an extra important factor for our political talks," the minister said.

The Eastern Partnership (EaP) is a joint initiative involving the EU, its member states and 6 eastern European partners: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

The 5th Eastern Partnership summit will take place in Brussels on 24 November. Heads of state or government from the EU member states and the six Eastern partner countries will look forward to future cooperation.