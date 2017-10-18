Polish FM says there is no alternative for peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict (Exclusive)

2017-10-18 10:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

By Gulgiz Muradova - Trend:

Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said that the OSCE Minsk Group is yet not perfect but at the moment it is the only vehicle to breach gaps and come closer to the solution.

"There is no alternative for peaceful resolutions of conflicts based on dialogue and respect for international law. This also applies to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and occupied territories, including UN SC Resolutions," the FM said in an interview with Trend.

The FM said that security issues, including the Karabakh conflict and other protracted conflict in the region of South Caucasus, will be discussed during his Baku visit.

Asked about what could be the contribution of Warsaw to the resolution of the long-lasting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the minister reminded that in 2018 Poland will begin its non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

"We are looking on how we can use our membership, and especially the UNSC presidency, to highlight those global issues that we believe are the most important, including conflict prevention and new threats to peace and security," the FM said.

Waszczykowski emphasized that there is no other long-lasting option to a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict than to reach a compromise, and "we count on all co-chairs in this respect".

Azerbaijan and Armenia for over two decades have been locked in a conflict, which emerged over Armenia's territorial claims to Azerbaijan. Since the 1990s war, Armenian armed forces have occupied over 20 percent of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions. Although the UN Security Council has adopted four resolutions on Armenian withdrawal from the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, they have not been enforced to this day.