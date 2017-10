Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Cooperation Council for Arab States of Gulf

2017-10-18 10:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf Abdul Latif Bin Rashid Al Zayani Oct. 18.