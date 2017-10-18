Turkish Air Force hits PKK positions in northern Iraq

2017-10-18 10:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Turkish Air Force delivered strikes to the positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants in Iraq’s northern Zap region, the Turkish General Staff said in a message Oct. 18.

"More than five terrorists were killed and ammunition depots were destroyed as a result of the air operation," the message said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu