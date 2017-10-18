Azerbaijan provides itself with most construction materials (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Azerbaijan fully provides itself with most of construction materials, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov said.

Safarov made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 23rd Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition WorldBuild Baku 2017 in Baku Oct. 18.

Further on, Safarov said the country has great potential in producing domestic construction materials.

“A great number of enterprises were established and jobs were created,” he added.

