Rob Sobhani: OSCE MG can become advocate on behalf of Armenian people for pressure on Armenian government

2017-10-18

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Gulgiz Muradova - Trend:

Each time when presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia come together to search for ways to solve the lingering Nagorno-Karabakh problem, peoples of both countries pin hope for long anticipated peace. But, statements and steps taken by the Armenian authorities after each round of talks frustrate dreams of people for better future.

Rob Sobhani, director general of the Caspian Group Holdings, believes that the Armenian people are fully aware of the fact that this "frozen conflict" does not serve them well.

"The OSCE Minsk Group can become an advocate on behalf of the Armenian people to politicians in Moscow, Paris and Washington that if they apply fair and balanced pressure on the Armenian government, the people of Armenia would benefit," he said while commenting on the Geneva meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents.

In Geneva, the presidents agreed to take measures to intensify the negotiation process over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and to take additional steps to reduce tensions on the line of contact between the two countries’ troops. But, right after this the Armenian president again resorted to provocation, aiming to derail the talks.

"The focus of the MG should be to show the Armenian side the positive, lasting and sustainable benefits of reaching peace with Azerbaijan. Specifically, the MG must hold a conference that highlights the economic advantages to the Armenian people of making peace and resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh problem," he told Trend, adding that a roadmap presented by the MG on post-conflict economic growth in the region would be very useful.

It is no secret that the Armenian economy is on verge of default. Most lucrative industries have long been taken over by foreign companies, and the rest was taken by Armenian oligarchs. The standard of living in Armenia is getting worse from year to year due to unwise policy of the country’s leadership.

By and large, the conflicts with neighbors, including occupation of Azerbaijani territories, territorial claims and claims of the so-called “Armenian genocide” keeps Armenia out of all regional projects, and nothing is expected in the long term.

Stressing that occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territory does not serve the interest of Armenia, Sobhani said Azerbaijan's economic growth despite the occupation shows that the leadership of Azerbaijan is focused on making the lives of average Azerbaijanis better.

"By ending their occupation of Azerbaijan's territories, the Armenian people will benefit from trade with Azerbaijan. A plan by the MG that shows this path of post-conflict economic growth is very important," he concluded.

For more than two decades Armenia and Azerbaijan are in a state of war following Yerevan’s aggression, ethnic cleansing policy and illegal territorial claims against Azerbaijan. Armenia keeps under control over 20 percent of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions in a brutal war in the early 1990s.

Despite a fragile ceasefire agreement signed in 1994, Armenia keeps violating armistice with Azerbaijan by regular provocations on the contact line of troops.