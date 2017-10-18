AZPROMO: Azerbaijan, Australia must improve trade ties (PHOTO)

2017-10-18 12:54 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Australia must bring the trade relations up to the level of current political relations between the countries, Rufat Mammadov, president of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), said.

Mammadov made the remarks at the Azerbaijan-Australia business forum in Baku Oct. 18.

“During cooperation both countries were able to establish good political ties, however, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Australia does not correspond to this level,” he said.

"Azerbaijan has many ideas and projects which our Australian colleagues may be interested in," he added.

Mammadov added that today the Australian companies work mainly in the Azerbaijani oil and gas sector, however Azerbaijan can offer many other projects in the non-oil sector of the economy.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Australia amounted to $3.7 million in January-August 2017, $3.3 million of which accounted for imports of Australian products.

The first Azerbaijan-Australia business forum is being held in Baku Oct. 18. A delegation consisting of representatives of 30 companies operating in various sectors of the economy, including tourism, finance, real estate and others, arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the forum.