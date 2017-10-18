Over 10 Azerbaijan-Poland documents under consideration: FM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

More than 10 documents between Azerbaijan and Poland are under consideration, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Witold Waszczykowski in Baku.

“The two countries have signed 41 documents so far,” he said.

Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan-Poland relations are based on deep and longstanding ties, adding the two countries closely cooperate within international organizations such as NATO and OSCE.

The Azerbaijani FM pointed out that during the meeting with Waszczykowski, he thanked the Polish side for the support to Azerbaijan's position in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Poland has always taken a clear position in this issue, Mammadyarov added.