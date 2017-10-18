Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP: Greatest power in the world is love, good and trust (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

The Baku-based Nizami Cinema Center hosted a presentation of the documentary "Light behind window" Oct. 17.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, author and executive producer of the film Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Shootings of the documentary were carried out with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Baku Media Center.

Prior to the screening of the film, Leyla Aliyeva, the film's screenwriter and director Oleg Schommer, and one of the heroes of the documentary ,Vusala Karimova, went on stage.

Schommer highlighted the plot of the documentary. He thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Baku Media Center for their contribution to the film.

Leyla Aliyeva , addressing the event, hailed the importance of the film.

"I do not want to say that this movie is about good and evil, the movie is about good because the greatest power in the world is love, good and trust," she said.

Leyla Aliyeva thanked those who contributed to the film and invited everyone to watch it.

Residents of Baku's and Moscow's orphanages also attended the presentation.

As part of the Child Diplomacy program implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva met with the children of Moscow-hosted center for promotion of family education "Nash dom" and the orphanages of Baku.

She had a sincere talk with them and wished them success.