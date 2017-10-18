Ilham Aliyev: There are good opportunities for GCC countries investing in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf Abdul Latif Bin Rashid Al Zayani Oct. 18.

The secretary general conveyed greetings of heads of the Cooperation Council’s member states to the Azerbaijani president.

“We highly appreciate the level of existing ties and are interested in their further strengthening. We are grateful for your leadership in developing these relations,” said Al Zayani.

Noting with satisfaction that the delegation will participate in the business forum Azerbaijan-Gulf Cooperation Council, the head of the Council stressed the importance of this event for the expansion of economic ties between the member states of the organization and Azerbaijan.

He added that the strengthening of cooperation with Azerbaijan is important in terms of ensuring security, stability and economic development in the region.

The secretary general also said that the growing number of tourists coming from the Gulf countries to Azerbaijan, which is a beautiful country, is satisfying.

President Aliyev noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council are developing successfully and there are strong political ties with them.

The president also noted the importance of high-level visits in terms of expanding ties.

The head of state said that big work is being conducted in Azerbaijan for development of tourism, and noted with pleasure the steady growth in the number of tourists arriving in the country from abroad, including from the Gulf states.

President Aliyev said that high hospitality is provided to tourists in Azerbaijan, and stressed that this contributes to the expansion of relations between countries and peoples.

The head of state noted that there are good opportunities for economic cooperation, and there is favorable environment for investments in Azerbaijan, including good opportunities for investing of countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Noting with satisfaction the growing competitiveness of the Azerbaijani economy, President Aliyev stressed that this year, according to the rating of the Davos World Economic Forum, Azerbaijan has moved up two spots from 37th to rank 35th among the world’s states for the competitiveness of its economy.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan contributes to the Islamic solidarity. The country recently hosted the Islamic Solidarity Games, and stressed the importance of these Games in terms of strengthening the relations between Islamic states.

The expediency of expanding the air communication between Azerbaijan and the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council was noted during the meeting.

President Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings of the heads of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s member countries, and asked to convey his greetings to the leaders of the Council’s member countries.

At the end of the meeting, a memorable gift was presented to President Ilham Aliyev.