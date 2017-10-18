Armenian president irresponsibly went beyond joint statement on Karabakh conflict: FM

2017-10-18 14:16 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has irresponsibly gone beyond the joint statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said Oct. 18.

He was addressing a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Witold Waszczykowski in Baku.

“It was a joint statement by the presidents. Serzh Sargsyan’s irresponsibly going beyond that statement is not right,” Mammadyarov noted.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan held a summit in Geneva, Switzerland on Oct. 16. A joint statement by the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs following the Geneva meeting of the two presidents said the meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere. The presidents agreed to take measures to intensify the negotiations over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement and to take additional steps to reduce tensions on the line of contact between the two countries’ troops.

Mammadyarov pointed out that the negotiations to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be substantive.

“There are proposals from the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to hold a meeting of foreign ministers,” he said, adding the venue and date of the meeting will be announced later.

“Most importantly, it is necessary to conduct concrete negotiations,” the FM noted.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.