Azerbaijani MP: Sargsyan has no own opinion as president

2017-10-18 14:38 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan is incapable of pursuing an independent policy, Azerbaijani MP Tahir Rzayev told Trend Oct. 18.

He added that Sargsyan has always acted and will act upon the orders of his patrons.

"This is not the first time when Sargsyan lies and does not keep his word,” he said. “Everyone knows who is patronizing Armenia and who hampers the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Sargsyan does not have his own opinion as a president.”

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan met in Geneva on October 16.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.