Azerbaijan provides itself with most construction materials (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:05)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan fully provides itself with most of construction materials, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov said.

Safarov made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 23rd Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition WorldBuild Baku 2017 in Baku Oct. 18.

Further on, Safarov said the country has great potential in producing domestic construction materials.

“A great number of enterprises were established and jobs were created,” he added.

“Most of the Azerbaijani companies participating in the exhibition are already exporting their products abroad, which testifies that Azerbaijani non-oil sector is developing, the country’s products are competitive and in demand in foreign countries," he said.

The Caspian region’s biggest exhibition in the construction field - WorldBuild Baku 2017 kicked off in Baku Oct. 18.

The launch of WorldBuild Baku 2017 marked the beginning of the Caspian construction week in Baku, which also includes such exhibitions as Aquatherm Baku 2017 and Securika CIPS 2017.

A total of 310 companies from 28 countries are taking part in the exhibitions.