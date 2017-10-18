FM says Azerbaijan important country for Poland (UPDATE)

2017-10-18 15:03 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 13:10)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.18

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan is an important country for Poland, said Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan Oct.18.

Addressing the joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov, he said that Azerbaijan is important for Poland in terms of energy, tourism and other spheres.

Waszczykowski expressed hope that with the upcoming visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to Azerbaijan next year, the two countries will continue their cooperation at the highest political level.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan is an important country as a supplier of energy and as a tourism destination.

The Polish minister noted that he had fruitful discussions in Baku.

“After discussing bilateral cooperation, we also discussed regional cooperation, in particular the Eastern Partnership program,” said Waszczykowski.

This program is very important in terms of connecting EU to such countries as Azerbaijan, added the minister.

“We also discussed a number security issues which are important for both of our countries. Both countries have difficult neighborhood. We have crisis situation in some of these neighborhood areas. We discussed how to solve those problems. Both of our countries are able to contribute to stability in their regions,” he said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn