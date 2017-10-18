State Commission: Azerbaijani hostage taken from Yerevan to Shusha (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons has said that Shahbaz Guliyev, kept hostage by Armenian Armed Forces, was taken to Shusha from Armenian capital Yerevan, where he was previously transferred for treatment.

According to information provided by relevant international organizations to the State Commission, the process of returning Shahbaz Guliyev to Shusha was carried out on Oct. 16, 2017.

Guliyev together with another Azerbaijani, Dilgam Asgarov, is kept hostage by the Armenian military in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan for more than three years.

They were detained by the Armenian Armed Forces in July 2014 while visiting their native lands and graves of loved ones in the occupied Azerbaijani region of Kalbajar. Moreover, Armenian forces killed the third Azerbaijani, Hasan Hasanov.

Later, Guliyev and Asgarov were judged illegally by the unrecognized courts of the illegal regime in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh. Following an expedited “judicial process” in December 2015, Asgarov was sentenced to life imprisonment and Guliyev to 22 years. Attempts of Azerbaijan to provide justice and to free the hostages are still unsuccessful. Asgarov and Shahbazov are kept in Shusha prison.