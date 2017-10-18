Ankara rejects conditions put forward by US to fix relations with Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has rejected conditions put forward by the US delegation, which arrived in Turkey Oct. 17 to resolve the crisis in relations between Washington and Ankara, the country’s media reported Oct. 18 with reference to a diplomatic source.

The talks between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the US delegation continue.

One of the conditions was to present evidence that the previously arrested employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul had links with the movement of Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of being involved in the 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey.

Another condition was that Turkey had to provide the US with full information about the progress of the investigation.

Previously, the US suspended issuance of visas to Turkish citizens due to the arrest of an employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul. Turkey also suspended the issuance of visas to US citizens.

Turkish authorities, commenting on the arrest of the Consulate General’s employee, noted that he had links with the movement of Fethullah Gulen.

