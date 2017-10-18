FM: Next round of talks on new EU-Azerbaijan agreement to be held in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Representatives of the European Commission will arrive in Baku in late October to discuss the second chapter of the new agreement on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku Oct. 18.

Mammadyarov made the remarks at a press conference with his Polish counterpart Witold Waszczykowski, who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani side is ready to discuss relations with the EU in all spheres, and in this regard, the new agreement is of strategic importance to Azerbaijan, noted the minister.

In late 2016, the EU Council adopted a mandate for the European Commission and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to negotiate, on behalf of the EU and its member states, a comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan.

The new agreement should replace the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement and better take account of the shared objectives and challenges the EU and Azerbaijan face today.

The new agreement will follow the principles endorsed in the 2015 review of the European neighborhood policy and offer a renewed basis for political dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.