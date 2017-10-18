Intellectual property rights for new cotton varieties confirmed in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 18

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

The Agency for Intellectual Property of Uzbekistan said that it has carried out examination of the recently developed new varieties of cotton on the basis of the “Law on Selection Achievements” and issued documents confirming intellectual property rights for the new varieties.

The promising varieties of cotton were developed by specialists of the Center of Genomics and Bioinformatics, operating in the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan, according to the report.

As a result of the center’s scientific activity, new cotton varieties with improved fiber strength and increased resistance to adverse environmental conditions were developed.

Research on the development of new cotton varieties is carried out at the Cotton Selection, Seed Production and Agrotechnology Scientific Research Institute of Uzbekistan, as well as in the Institute of Genetics and Plant Experimental Biology of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan.