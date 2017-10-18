Australia interested in exporting food products to Azerbaijan

2017-10-18 15:51 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Australia can supply food products to Azerbaijan, including seafood, grapes and processed products, John Hammond, president of the Azerbaijan-Australia Friendship Society and director of the Hammond Legal Ltd, told reporters in Baku Oct. 18.

According to him, Australian companies are also interested in cooperation in spheres of agriculture and natural resources.

Meanwhile, Hammond invited Azerbaijani companies to invest in Australia. He added that Australia is a very stable country in terms of investing.

President of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Rufat Mammadov, for his part, said that agriculture, logistics, transport, oil and gas sector, tourism, services sector can become main spheres of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Australia.

“Azerbaijan’s economy is interesting for the Australian side, both in terms of expanding investment and trade. The current volume of trade between the countries is very small. Last year, it was about $8 million, and totaled almost $4 million in eight months of this year,” noted Mammadov.

The first Azerbaijan-Australia business forum was held in Baku Oct. 18. A delegation consisting of representatives of 30 companies operating in various sectors of the economy, including tourism, finance, real estate and others, arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the forum.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with Australia amounted to $3.7 million in January-August 2017, and $3.3 million out of this amount accounted for import of Australian products.