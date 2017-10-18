Caspian Energy Tourism Forum held (PHOTO)

Key issues and problems of the tourism sector were discussed today (October 18) in Baku at the special session of the Caspian Energy Tourism Forum, organized by the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club and attended by the Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Nazim Samadov.

Addressing the business forum, Nazim Samadov told the attendees about the measures currently implemented to boost a further development of the tourism sector of the country, spoke about plans and prospects.

Nazim Samadov thanked the management team of the Club for providing the platform for an effective dialogue between the state and entrepreneurs. He stressed the ministry is always open for discussions with entrepreneurs and public organizations representing them.

Nazim Samadov noted that the post-oil era in our country has been experiencing revival in many sectors of the non-oil sector in recent years, including tourism. “Of course, it is the result of the government’s target-oriented that has been carried out for many years to develop the non-oil sector”, he said.

Speaking about statistic data, Nazim Samadov informed that the inflow of tourists into our country was fixed over the last two years. According to him, the number of foreign tourists who visited Azerbaijan in 2015 increased by 11.7% in 2016 and reached 2,248,800 people.

“Compared to the same period of the last year, the number of foreign citizens, who arrived in Azerbaijan within the first 9 months of 2017, increased by 20.9% - up to 2,071,918 people. The highest increase was in the number of tourists from Russia, Iran, UAE and Iraq”, Deputy Minister noted.

Nazim Samadov also stressed the importance of conduction of Baku Shopping Festival, noting that the overall budget spent on the conduction of the festival did not exceed 1mln AZN, while the sum allocated by the state budget totaled 5.6mln AZN.

At the end of the event Nazim Samadov spoke about the plan to create a national tourism quality system in oder to raise the satisfaction level of tourists. This is system will be based on the Strategic “Road Map” for the development of the specialized tourism industry in the Republic of Azerbaijan. “In this regard, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism continies working over the national tourism quality system”, he said.

The meeting attendees specified the areas for expanding cooperation with the private sector and discussed issues of interest to the member companies of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev thanked the Ministry of Tourism for the constructive dialogue, as well as for the prompt reaction and active participation in addressing the problems of businessmen and member companies of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

Telman Aliyev recalled that the Club was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. Telman Aliyev noted that the initiative of creation of the Caspian American Club also belongs to the Head of State of Azerbaijan.

“Caspian European Club is actively engaged in economic reforms introduced in Azerbaijan, in attraction of foreign investments, development of small and medium business. Besides, the Club plays an important role in establishment of international economic relations between the countries of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions”, Telman Aliyev said.

He also added that by the end of the year Caspian European Club will hold a number of similar activities also in other sectors of economy.

Telman Aliyev noted that Caspian Energy Georgia has been representing the interests of the Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Energy International Media Group in Georgia since September. “Due to the resuming of the work of Caspian Energy Georgia, the 5th International Caspian Energy Forum will be held in March 2018 with the support of the government of Georgia, Azerbaijan Republic, and the Caspian European Club. Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili is expected to participate in the opening of the Forum”, Telman Aliyev concluded.

During the business forum Nazim Samedov was awarded the Honorary Membership Certificate of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

About 200 businessmen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey, Iran, EU as well as representatives of international organizations and heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan took part in the Caspian Energy Tourism Forum.

The 7th CEO Lunch Baku took place in the second half of the day. Telman Aliyev noted that Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club hold CEO Lunch with the participation of top-managers of CEIBC companies every third Wednesday of the month in Baku.

Telman Aliyev announced that the next CEO Lunch Baku would take place on November 15, 2017 within the framework of the Caspian Energy Finance Forum. Besides, he also reminded that the second CEO Lunch in Tbilisi will take place on October 27 of this year and will be held every last Friday of the month.

Problems facing entrepreneurs were discussed in an informal environment. Issues concerning business doing in different regions of the country, as well as proposals on expansion of cooperation in different sectors of economy were touched.

Also, in the second half of the same day the representative of Barattson School of Business & Finance, Orkhan Isayev held the workshop entitled “Changes in the Tax Code” for the member companies of the Club.

Certificates were given to companies which joined and extended their membership in the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

