New subsidized residential complex in Baku to accommodate nearly 2000 families

2017-10-18 16:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The first subsidized residential complex in Yasamal district of Baku will be commissioned in the summer of 2018, Sadig Sadigov, deputy director of Azerbaijan’s State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA), told reporters in Baku.

The construction of the complex is on schedule, according to him.

“More than 20 contractors are involved in the complex construction, and a total of about 3,500 people are involved in the work. This complex will allow providing new apartments to 1,843 families. Our second complex, which is now being designed, will consist of 3,000 apartments,” Sadigov said.

The second residential complex will be located in Surakhani district of Baku.