Japan, Turkmenistan share experience in reducing natural disaster risks

2017-10-18

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

A Turkmen-Japanese workshop was held in Ashgabat to share experience in reducing the natural disaster risks, Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

The workshop has been organized within the joint project entitled "Improving the System of Seismological Observations in Ashgabat and around the city", in which the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics of the Turkmen Academy of Sciences and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are involved.

The purpose of the workshop is to review the world's leading developments and Japanese experience in disaster risk reduction and the tasks of the project.

JICA will provide Turkmenistan with modern seismological equipment. It is planned to install three digital seismic stations, ten sets of equipment for recording strong earthquake.

Turkmen experts are expected to undergo training in Japan to review modern technologies for seismic data processing.

Turkmenistan is located in a seismic zone. On October 6, 1948, Ashgabat experienced a 10-magnitude earthquake, which led to human casualties.