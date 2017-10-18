AsstrA strengthening presence in Central Asia

2017-10-18 16:49 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

Over the past years, AsstrA services have won increasing trust in Central Asian logistics markets.

This fact is confirmed by statistics: in the first half of 2017, AsstrA has transported 1.4 million tons of cargo originating from or destined for Central Asian countries with a total value of more than 12 million euros.

Sugar and sucrose, dried fruits and nuts, asbestos and polymers, and various raw materials for the metallurgical industry accounted for the majority of cargo handled by the company's specialists in Central Asia.

This success paved the way for the decision to create a centralized department dedicated to Central Asia.

The department provides services in five states: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.

Starting from July 2017, specialists of the Central Asia Department provide solutions for logistics challenges and consult on related issues, including alternative ways of cargo delivery via all modes of transport.

AsstrA team takes into account individual requirements and requests of consumers, cargo properties and other factors.

“The department was created in order to strengthen the company’s position and to render higher quality services in the logistics markets of Central Asian countries,” acting head of the Central Asia Department Margarita Dyadyayeva said. “The department's creation is a response to growing freight traffic in the region. This structure will enable us to enhance our cargo transportation offerings in the region, widen the scope of services provided to customers, optimize our existing organizational structure, identify better routes, improve logistics solutions, and shorten delivery times to customers."

The new department presents an opportunity for our customers to get quality logistics services, optimize their businesses, reduce transportation costs, shorten cargo delivery times, and simplify customs clearance procedures.

AsstrA offers international transportation of goods of any type – including prefabricated and complete, bulk and liquid, dangerous, and those requiring a special temperature regime – and dimension, ranging from one pallet to oversized.

The AsstrA team of experienced specialists offers high-level service and looks forward to long-term, fruitful cooperation.

For additional information:

Email: infoaz@asstra.com,

Phone: +994 55 813 59 74

WhatsApp & Viber: +48 576147796

Website: http://www.asstra.com/az/

Fb: https://www.facebook.com/AsstrAsia/?ref=bookmarks