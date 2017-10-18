Turkmen leader congratulates newly elected Kyrgyz president

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent a congratulatory letter to president-elect of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, reads a message from the Turkmen government.

In his letter, Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the high level of cooperation and understanding that exists between the fraternal countries will provide a solid basis for further development and strengthening of Turkmen-Kyrgyz relations.

The two countries are involved in a big project for the delivery of Central Asian gas, primarily from Turkmenistan, to China.

The China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) has been purchasing natural fuel in this region since 2009, after the first two branches (A and B) of the gas pipeline from Turkmenistan through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were launched. The third branch (C), also running along this route, has been commissioned recently.

Currently, work is underway to build the additional fourth branch (D) – on a new transit route – through Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.