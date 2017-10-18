Kazakh Minister of Finance talks distribution of state budget

2017-10-18 16:56 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov presented a report on distribution of a state budget for the period of 2018 – 2020, during the plenary meeting of the Parliament, the Kazakh Ministry of Finance said in a message.

The Kazakh government allocated 787 billion tenge to the Ministry of Agriculture for a three-year period, supporting the development of the country’s agriculture sector.

The budget, allocated for the State program “Digital Kazakhstan,” which is purposed to accelerate the technological modernization of the country, amounts to 17 billion tenge.

The minister also declared the budget on social security of the citizens amounting to 8,707.5 billion tenge.

The budgeting program includes 3,342.5 billion tenge to the Ministry of Health and 1,123.1 billion tenge for the education system.